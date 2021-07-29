Murder suspect linked to another missing person's death, Henry County Police say

Police said on Thursday that Dennis Lane has now been formally charged with the murder of Conteshia McCoy.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police said they have have now connected a man charged with murder in connection to one woman's death to another missing person's case. The remains of both victims were found last week in the woods.

Police said on Thursday that Dennis Lane has been formally charged with the murder of Conteshia McCoy. The 19-year-old of Locust Grove, Georgia, was reported missing in Feb. 2021.

A missing person's report from Locust Grove Police shows Lane listed as a friend of McCoy.

Authorities found two sets of remains in the woods next to the Spivey Junction shopping plaza in the area of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor on July 19.

Last week, authorities identified 23-year-old Mirsha Victor as one of the bodies. She was reported missing July 8 out of DeKalb County.

Lane and two others were charged in that case. According to an account from the Henry County Police Department, police found blood in the bathroom and on the floor inside Lane's residence one day after Victor was reported missing.

Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee previously told 11Alive that investigators may find more bodies.

“We have some leads of additional, potential victims that we're following up on at this time,” Lee said on July 21.