Suspect in Fulton County courthouse assault arrested, authorities say

Authorities have been searching for the suspect since last week.

ATLANTA — A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at the Fulton County Courthouse is in custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Jail records show the man was booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday night.

In addition, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said a "multi-agency investigation" led to the arrest of 42-year-old Lester Walker.

Fulton County sheriff's deputies had been searching for Walker since last Thursday after authorities said he attacked a woman. Law enforcement expanded their search in Downtown Atlanta and around the Justice Center Complex.

Walker is currently being held at the county's jail and faces charges of battery and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.