x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in Fulton County courthouse assault arrested, authorities say

Authorities have been searching for the suspect since last week.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at the Fulton County Courthouse is in custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Jail records show the man was booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday night.

In addition, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said a "multi-agency investigation" led to the arrest of 42-year-old Lester Walker.

Fulton County sheriff's deputies had been searching for Walker since last Thursday after authorities said he attacked a woman. Law enforcement expanded their search in Downtown Atlanta and around the Justice Center Complex.

Walker is currently being held at the county's jail and faces charges of battery and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigating deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

Before You Leave, Check This Out