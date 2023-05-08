Wanted suspect accused of causing panic after firing gun inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall identified

Police said Ethan Dumas is still on the loose.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police have identified a wanted suspect who allegedly fired shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month.

20-year-old Ethan Dumas is still on the loose, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on August 5, causing panic amongst customers and employees. Officers working at the mall said they heard gunfire erupt inside the mall in Lawrenceville just after 7 p.m. when they rushed toward the noise and called 911 in anticipation of an active shooter.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the shooting.

Police described Dumas as 5-foot-11 weighing 170 pounds. Authorities added that he does not have dreadlocks as pictured in the photo above.

Shortly after the incident, police released photos of two suspects in an attempt to identify the men accused of firing the shots. It is unclear if Dumas is one of the suspects identified in the photos below.

Dumas is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, first degree criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.