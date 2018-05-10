ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police arrested one man in connection with a carjacking on Tuesday near the Atlanta University Center.

Investigators were able to take Jonathan McGahee into custody without incident in the area of Sells Avenue. Sells is the primary suspect in the forced car theft that happened days earlier on Founders Drive, according to spokesperson Jarius Daugherty.

The victim of that crime told police he was sitting inside his car in a parking lot when a man he didn't know, later identified as McGahee, came to his window and asked if he would like to buy drugs. The victim told police that he declined the offer, then McGahee pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

McGahee then told him to get out of the car and empty his pockets, police said. The victim did as he was told and the carjacker escaped but left the victim uninjured.

Officers later found the stolen car on Baldwin Street but were still looking for McGahee until his Friday arrest.

The arrest comes as Atlanta police investigate three carjackings near the Atlanta University Center. However, the department has since reported that they "can confidently say" that none of these are connected - and they don't think McGahee is tied to any of the rest.

Two of the cases involved victims who attend Morehouse College. Another involved a victim from Clark Atlanta.

