APD: Suspect in custody after hitting several cars, injuring pedestrian on Juniper Street

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a suspect is in custody after hitting a car and injuring a pedestrian on Juniper Street in Midtown Saturday.

According to police, the suspect was wanted for allegedly stealing cars in the area. While in traffic, officers saw that the car matched the description of one they had been looking for around 11 p.m.

While trying to get away from officers, the suspect hit several cars. Officers later found the suspect and after a short chase, he was taken into custody without incident.

According to APD, officers later learned the suspect T-boned a car on Juniper Street and injured a pedestrian. The driver and the pedestrian were both taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.