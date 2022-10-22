Two people dead after shots by suspect at Dallas hospital, sources say

Two people have died from gunshots, including one nurse, multiples sources have told WFAA.

DALLAS — A suspect was shot by a Methodist Hospital police officer after fatally shooting two nurses Saturday morning, Dallas police sources have confirmed to WFAA.

At about 11:15 a.m., Dallas officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue after reports of a shooting, according to preliminary reports.

Upon arrival, police found two nurses shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Police have not released any information at this time concerning what led to the shooting. The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on scene to assist in the investigation.

