Atlanta police working to find suspect in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting

Atlanta police said an argument escalated into a shooting at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park.

ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of the person they believe to be involved in a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying the suspect.

Six people were shot after an argument about a game escalated at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park Sunday night.

Rashad Rogers, 31, and April Sparks, 33, died in the shooting. A 6-year-old was listed as critical at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and three other shooting victims were determined to be stable, according to APD's previous report.

Now police are trying to piece together who is behind the violent gunfire.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit shared surveillance photos of an armed young man running away from a picnic area near a parking lot, pictured below.

On Sunday, officers were called to two separate shootings. The first was at the park along Windsor Street. The second was less than a half of a mile away along White Hall Terrace southwest, outside of Dunbar Elementary School.

"And as we've said countless times, we're just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said on Sunday. "We're just asking people to, you know, step away. We're asking people just to let bygones be bygones."

Police did not provide details about the second shooting, only that it is connected to the first. Investigators did not say if the suspect is believed to be responsible for both.