COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- The suspect involved in a car theft and the kidnapping of a 3-year-old is in custody, according to Cobb County police.

On May 26, the child’s mother was pumping gas at a Race Trac on South Cobb Drive when police said Michael Williams slid into the driver’s seat and drove off with the child. The 17-year-old suspect abandoned the car nearby with the child unharmed in the backseat, police said.

Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police said he is charged with kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, and theft by receiving. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are using this incident as a warning to residents to stay alert while pumping gas. They cautioned drivers to lock their cars at the pump and keep valuables out of sight.

Cobb County detectives ask anyone with additional information on this case to call 770-499-4539.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA