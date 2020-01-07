Suspect wanted for 2018 North Carolina robbery, kidnapping arrested in Clayton County traffic stop

Clayton County deputies said Juan Morris will be extradited to North Carolina.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies said has been on the run in connection with a North Carolina armed robbery from two years ago is finally in custody.

Juan Morris was captured in Clayton County, Georgia during a traffic stop, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 3, 2018, Morris allegedly went to the Food Lion Store on Highway 74 in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Clayton County deputies said in a news release that Morris had a handgun and pointed it at two store clerks and ordered them to the back room to open the safe. The third victim was walking in the front and was also told to go in the back with the clerks, deputies said.

After he retrieved the money, deputies claim Morris ordered the victims to go to a room that was beside him and then he left the store.

Two years later, that crime would land Morris behind bars in Georgia.

Deputies pulled Morris over on Riverdale Road for an expired tag. That's when they said they realized he was wanted out of North Carolina for three counts of kidnapping and armed robbery.

"If Juan Morris was looking for a store to rob and clerks to kidnap today in Clayton, he now realizes he picked the wrong county," the news release said. "Morris also learned the importance of not letting the tag on his car expire while trying to elude capture out of state."

Morris is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail and will be extradited to North Carolina, deputies said.