COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Roughly 24 hours after a double homicide in north Georgia, a suspect has been captured on the southern edge of metro Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who assisted in the case, confirmed the capture of James Mauldin in Coweta County with help from the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, state agents were called to the 13000 block of Highway 100 in Chattooga County in reference to the murder of two people and the injury of a third.

Authorities later issued an alert for the suspect, identified as Mauldin, and also charged him with the theft of a vehicle - of which they released descriptive details to help the public find him. It's unclear if he was driving the vehicle at the time he was caught.

