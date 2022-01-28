Suspect indicted following deadly fight inside Atlanta strip club

Atlanta Police have made an arrest following a triple shooting that left one dead at the Blue Flame Lounge.

ATLANTA — Days after a deadly fight at an Atlanta strip club police said they have now pinpointed a suspect.

A fight broke out inside the Blue Flame Lounge off of Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta around 1 a.m. Wednesday, later spilling out into the nearby parking lot, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound dead at the scene. Officers later identified him as 21-year-old Dishawn Marquise Lee Herndon.

APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk provided an update on the case Friday evening, revealing that a suspect has since been indicted for the killing of the victim. The APD Fugitives Unit is actively searching for suspect Dedrick Howard, 31, in the Blue Flames Lounge killing, Lt. Woolfolk said in a press event.

This is only the latest in a string of incidents at the adult entertainment lounge.