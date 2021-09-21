Man accused of killing grocery store cashier in dispute over face mask indicted

According to GBI the suspect shot a supermarket cashier during a dispute over his face mask.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The man accused in a DeKalb County grocery store shooting where a cashier was killed has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

The deadly shooting happened a few months ago at the Big Bear grocery store in south DeKalb County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told 11Alive in June that Victor Lee Tucker Jr. “got into an argument with a cashier about his facemask,” when he was asked to pull up his mask.

"Tucker left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned inside,” said a spokesperson. “Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun, and shot her.”

Authorities later identified the victim who died as Laquitta Willis. Another employee and a reserve deputy who was off-duty working as a security officer at the supermarket were also injured in the shooting.

Tucker has now been indicted on charges including malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault upon a public safety officer.

In June, 11Alive examined Tucker's entire criminal history in DeKalb. Jail records show at least eight arrests dating back to 2007. DeKalb County Court records detail eight court cases from 2007 through 2018.

Records from the 2012 case that resulted in anger management classes, also included details of Tucker being sentenced to 12 months probation.

In 2015, he entered a plea deal, according to county records, for a charge of reckless conduct and was sentenced to 12 months probation and a half-dozen parenting classes.