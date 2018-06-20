DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- An armed suspect who was on the run after holding a woman against her will was shot and killed by police Tuesday night.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in metro Atlanta in less than 24 hours.

DeKalb County Police said the apartment complex onTreehills Parkway was locked down for hours starting Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for the suspect.

They later found 21-year-old Jonathon Buckley inside a model apartment, where he was barricaded.

When police tried to get inside, investigators said Buckley began shooting at officers. That's when they returned fire, striking Buckley. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

DeKalb Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said investigators spoke with a woman who had been held against her will during the incident who confirmed she had known Buckley previously.

"For five hours had me taped up, had a gun to my head," the victim told 11Alive News later. "I was nervous, I couldn't think; I couldn't think, you know?"

Buckley was also connected to an armed commercial robbery that happened earlier this month.

The GBI has taken over the investigation of this incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary when police officers discharge their firearms.

