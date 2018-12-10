COBB COUNTY, Ga. - State agents have identified a suspected shooter killed by police in a Cobb County apartment complex early Friday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that responding officers shot and killed 34-year-old Matthew Chambers after receiving calls of shots being fired in an Akers Mill Road apartment complex.

Sarah O'Hara with the Cobb County Police Department said their 911 center received multiple calls from residents at The Walton at Chattahoochee River Apartments who said a man was firing a gun and had damaged their property. Chambers shot at cars and even pointed his gun at people, witnesses said.

By the time officers arrived, the Chambers had allegedly walked outside of the complex and was sitting near a bus stop. Police said he presented a "deadly threat" but couldn't say if he pointed it at officers or if he fired.

Officers fired their weapons during the encounter and he later died despite attempts by first responders to revive him. He was officially pronounced dead WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is still investigating the shooting investigating.

