Suspect killed after allegedly trying to assault Douglas County deputies, sheriff's office says

Deputies say the suspect tried to assault deputies with a weapon while they were trying to approach him.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is dead after allegedly trying to assault deputies while running away from the scene of a burglary in Douglas County on Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Redline Performance Group just before 9:45 a.m. That's located at 2100 Fairburn Road, which is a used car dealer that is right across the street from the Douglasville Police Department and Municipal Court building.

The caller advised deputies that someone forced themselves inside the business and they gave the sheriff's office a description of that person, according to the post.

On July 1st, 2021 at approximately 09:42 a.m., deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia) on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The sheriff's office said they found the suspect while he was running away from the scene. Then the suspect allegedly tried to assault deputies as they tried to approach him. That is when he was shot and killed.

The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon the suspect was using.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, which are helping investigate the case, were notified and they responded to scene.