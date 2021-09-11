Man accused of killing Henry County officer found dead, police say

Jordan Jackson is accused of killing Officer Paramhans Desai on Thursday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are telling 11Alive that the man accused of killing a Henry County officer has been found.

Jordan Jackson was found in the 6700 block of Church Street in Riverdale. Police also said Jackson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is dead.

Clayton County Police said several agencies, including Henry County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and U.S. Marshals responded to the location just before 8 p.m.

Thirty-eight-year-old Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in the news conference Tuesday they wouldn't spare expenses or manpower to find Jackson and bring justice in the case.

New photos were also released Tuesday of Jackson from Desai's body camera just moments before he was shot.

Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman described Desai as a man who truly loved his job. He said Desai has been in law enforcement since 2004 and started in corrections.