CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — State agents have been called in to aid in the investigation of a double homicide in northwest Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said that agents are working in the 13000 block of Highway 100 in Chattooga County.

She also confirmed that the person responsible for the deaths is still on the run. At this time, authorities haven't released the names of the victims or a potential suspect. It's not yet clear if investigators have identified the killer.

Map data shows the area to be mostly wooded though the location provided appears to be zoned residential with some homes in the immediate area.

Though the GBI is involved in the investigation, there's no indication that this is an officer-involved shooting. The agency is sometimes called out by departments to assist with forensic work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

