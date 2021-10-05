Fayetteville officers ask residents near police department office to stay inside as they search for man

Officers said there is a heavy police presence their the police department.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville Police said they are actively searching for a person near their police department office. They are asking residents in the area to say inside of their homes.

Tuesday evening, the department posted on Facebook that there was a heavy police presence near their facility, which is located on Jimmie Mayfield Blvd., and near Lake Dr. and S. Jeff Davis Dr.; this is all in the same area.

They initially said they were looking for two people, but in an update, they added one person was in custody.

Officers didn't specify why they were looking for the two people. However, they've asked neighbors to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

In addition, Police on Tuesday afternoon mentioned that people should avoid the area of Stonewall Avenue and Jeff Davis due to heavy police presence and the intersection being partially shut down

This is a developing story. 11Alive is working to get more information about the search.