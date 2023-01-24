APD asks public for help identifying suspect after man shot, killed near Ponce City Market

The shooting happened in a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market at 657 Boulevard Northeast on the night of Oct. 27, 2022.

Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a man's shooting death back in October.

The shooting happened in a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market at 657 Boulevard Northeast on the night of Oct. 27. According to a police report, the man shot and killed was identified as Ned Jerome. He was shot in the head, the police report stated.

APD said the suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a white Mercedes and wearing a gray Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or you can submit an online tip. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for the arrest and indictment of the suspect, pictured below.

