Suspect still on the loose, charged after SWAT standoff and deadly shooting in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges following a deadly shooting that lead to an hours-long SWAT standoff with Gwinnett County Police Sunday afternoon.

Detectives said 19-year-old Christian Houston is being charged with felony murder, among other crimes.

Houston is still on the loose at this time.

Officers responded to a person shot call at a home in Grayson just after noon on Sunday. After they got there, they learned that one person was dead and the alleged shooter, Houston, was holed up inside the home.

Gwinnett County officials later revealed that after the investigation the victim, identified as 38-year-old Rodrell Dobson, arrived at the home on Roseberry Lane to pick up one of his family members.

Houston then shot him in the driveaway and left the home, officials said.

There were more than 20 units on scene in a neighborhood along Roseberry Lane near Trip Elementary School. The standoff blocked the street for hours.

Neighbor Kevin Self was picking up some groceries for a family Father's Day barbecue when his son rang him.

"Police started rolling in," Self said. "He called me and said 'Hey, there's a SWAT van that just rolled by. So, something heavy is going on in the neighborhood.'"

Neighbors shared video of the SWAT Team using K-9s and robots around the home. Some of their security cameras even caught the gunshots going off.

"I've never seen anything like this. Never. I didn't even know Gwinnett County had this many people working on a Father's Day," Self said.

The CSI remained on scene once officers left. And as investigators try to make sense of what happened, Self tried to make the best of his Father's Day.