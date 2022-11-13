Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartment complex arrested, US Marshals say

The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over a week ago following the shooting at the Hadden Place Apartments in McDonough.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed.

The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over a week ago following the shooting at the Hadden Place Apartments. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and CrimeStoppers Atlanta were offering a $20,000 reward for his arrest and indictment.

Georgia State Patrol issued a statewide Blue Alert for Thomas. He was believed to be in Atlanta or in the general Fulton County area, but it is unclear at this time where he was taken into custody.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Thomas is facing two counts of aggravated assault and faces a murder charge. He is also wanted out of Clayton County and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, officials said, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.

Two people were previously arrested and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.

The sheriff's office said they are still actively looking for 29-year-old Dimarie Ayanna Coulter.

Coulter, pictured below, is wanted for felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Coulter is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black and brown hair and brown eyes. Scandrett added during a press conference she is known to wear wigs.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.