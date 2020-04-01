DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a December shooting turned himself in on Friday.

Christopher Simmons was wanted for the December 19 shooting of a home in Stone Mountain, police said.

Three adults and one toddler were inside the home but were not hurt at the time of the shooting.

When Simmons surrendered to authorities, he was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property.

Simmons remains in the DeKalb County Jail, police said on Saturday afternoon.

