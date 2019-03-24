BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A child is dead and another in serious condition after an crash in north Georgia, Saturday afternoon. Now, one driver is facing several charges.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on I-85 in Banks County.

Preliminary investigation suggests that two vehicles were struck by another driver as they stopped for traffic backed up from another accident on the road near mile marker 153.

Authorities said that a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the back of a Toyota Corolla forcing it off the shoulder into the median. The truck continued forward hitting another vehicle, a Honda Accord, before both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest. Four adults in the various vehicles suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

However, a 3-year-old in the Corolla later died after being taken to Northridge Medical Center in Commerce. A 7-year-old child in the same car was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens and had serious injuries.

A statement from the Georgia State Patrol said that Charles Raymond Evans of Toccoa who was driving the pickup truck, will be charged with felony vehicular homicide, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, following too closely and driving with an expired tag.

GSP is also utilizing their Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team (SCRT) unit to further investigate the crash.