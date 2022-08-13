Two dead in suspected Cobb County murder-suicide

It happened in the area of Olive Springs Rd. on Saturday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide.

The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road.

"Preliminary information also indicates this incident may be domestic and not stranger-to-stranger," a police statement said.

There was no further immediate information available about the incident.

One neighbor told 11Alive's Karys Belger that he and his daughters heard what they thought was about three shots around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.