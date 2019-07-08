PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County man is facing multiple charges after police said he had multiple reports of inappropriate sexual contact with minors.

Jeremy Lee Remlinger was arrested Monday at his business located near the intersection of Georgia Highway 53 and Camp Road, Pickens authorities said.

Remlinger is facing multiple charges including: Rape, Statutory Rape, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Sexual Battery, Solicitation of Sodomy, False Imprisonment, and Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation.

Remlinger is a registered sex offender in Pickens County, according to authorities.

Authorities also said that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues at this time.

