Suspect wanted in connection with deadly road rage shooting on I-20

The GBI, US Marshal Service and the Greene County Sheriff's Office are searching for Deron Demond Bell of Norcross.

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help finding a man they believe is connected with a deadly shooting on I-20 a week earlier.

The state agency along with the Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips regarding the location of 20-year-old Deron Demond Bell of Norcross. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on April 9 near the city of Greensboro.

The sheriff's office said that deputies originally arrived at what they thought was an accident scene. But they later found evidence that the victim, 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs of Manning, South Carolina, shot multiple times.

Since then, investigators have described the shooting as possible road rage. While authorities said they have obtained warrants for Bell's arrest in what is now a murder investigation, the latest release from the GBI doesn't say whether he is considered the shooter in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Bell is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville, Georgia at 478-445-4173.