Photos released of suspects accused of causing panic after firing gun inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall

The gunfire stemmed from an argument between the two suspects and an employee at the mall.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from 11Alive's initial reporting of the shooting.

Gwinnett County Police are now searching for two men who allegedly fired shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall last Saturday.

Officers working at the mall said they heard gunfire erupt inside the mall in Lawrenceville just after 7 p.m. when they rushed toward the noise and called 911 in anticipation of an active shooter.

When they got to the scene, they noticed a bystander, who was an employee of a shoe kiosk inside the mall, who had not been injured. Detectives determined there was an argument between the two suspects and the shoe kiosk employee which escalated into one or both of them firing their gun at the employee, police said.

Authorities said no one was injured.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt, had short hair and was carrying a backpack. The other suspect was wearing white/tan shorts, a black T-shirt and had slightly longer hair.

Gwinnett PD called the incident "frightening" and that it instilled panic amongst all the customers shopping inside the mall. No one was injured in the shooting, however.