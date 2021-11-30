Two teens arrested after killing of girl in Douglasville shooting: Source

According to an 11Alive source, one of those arrested is a teenage relative of the victim.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Arrests have been made after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Douglasville.

According to an 11Alive source, one of those arrested is a teenage relative of the victim.

The girl's family brought her to a gas station in a panic Saturday, seeking help after she was shot.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office hasn't offered many details about what happened and how the girl was injured, but a source confirmed to 11Alive on Tuesday that the girl's 13-year-old relative is now in custody. According to the Douglas County Sentinel, the suspect is being charged with murder, as is another 19-year-old.

The frantic situation played out at a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road. One witness said when he came out of the gas station, there were firefighters and EMS trying to help the girl, but at that point it was too late.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County School System released a statement, expressing sadness over the girl's death.

Trent North, the system's superintendent said:

The Douglas County School System is devastated by the recent loss of one of our students. This student was a valued member of our family and will be deeply missed.

This loss has shocked and saddened our learning community. For students, this loss has been unbearable. Monday morning, we activated our Crisis Response Team. The team’s presence on campus ensured students had access to the mental health resources needed during this difficult time. This team of specially trained counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and school administrators will continue to support students as needed. Professional School Counselors will also be available throughout the school year to provide students comfort and reassurance.

The next few days and weeks will be particularly challenging for our community. But as the Douglas County community has many times before, we will be there for each other. We will comfort and encourage each other. Our school system will stand firm and continue supporting those impacted by the tragedy as we navigate through this difficult time.