Suspect bites, disfigures Gainesville officer's nose, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A foot chase led to a serious injury for one Gainesville officer who was bit on the nose by suspect, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Gainesville Police Department said the officer was making a drug-related arrested on Monday night when the encounter took place.

The suspect, 31-year-old Kenton Thompson, allegedly ran from police while they were trying take him into custody. Authorities said that's when the officer chased after Thompson in a foot chase. Police were able to catch him.

"When officers caught up to Thompson, he began to physically resist and fight with them," the Facebook post said. "During this struggle, Thompson bit the end of the officer’s nose, which resulted in serious injury and disfigurement to his face."

They posted a photo of the officer's injury on their Facebook page, where you could see the bruising and brutal injury.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, and felony obstruction. Thompson was taken to the Hall County Jail.

