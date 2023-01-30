Suspects in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery plead guilty

11Alive has learned one of the men was sentenced to life without parole.

ATLANTA — The four men charged in a murder investigation at Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday, court officials confirmed.

Back in 2018, Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams all initially pleaded not guilty, waiving their arraignments in court.

The men were charged in the death of 29-year-old Chelsea Beller, who was shot and killed while the men were trying to rob the restaurant in November of 2017.

This all occurred at the Barcelona Wine Bar location on Howell Mill Road as employees were closing for the night.

Beller, who was one of the employees, was taken upstairs by the robbers and forced to open a safe, according to police.

She was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Bailey, Jones, Ott and Williams all faced several charges, including murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, second degree burglary, participating in criminal street gang activity and smash and grab burglary.

Thus far, 11Alive has only learned that Bailey was sentenced to life without parole.