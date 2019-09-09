Three suspects fired several shots at two Chamblee police officers overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at an intersection near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive when the officers attempted to perform a felony traffic stop on a car with a stolen tag.

Authorities said a short chase began and the suspects crashed the car at a dead end on Johnson Road. Police said that's when the suspects left the vehicle and ran away. One of the suspects, police said, shot at the officers and the officers returned fire during the pursuit.

The driver of the car, Tyrone Jaquine Bennett, 25, was arrested after a short foot chase. Authorities said Bennett has been charged with theft by receiving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and obstruction.

Officers set up a perimeter around the location of the incident, but the two other suspects remain at large. Officials said it is unclear if the two suspects were injured during the shooting.

DeKalb County Police Department provided K-9 and helicopter assistance. Brookhaven Police Department and Doraville Police Department also assisted with the incident and the GBI has been contacted.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Chamblee Police at 770-986-5005.

