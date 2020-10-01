DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A police pursuit in DeKalb came to a halt after the suspects in a fleeing vehicle crashed into a car late Friday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were in the area of Wellborn Road and Marburt Road when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in Rockdale County after a reported home invasion.

Authorities said when the 19-year-old driver saw police, he took off. There were other passengers inside of the car with him, police said.

As the driver was fleeing police, DeKalb officers said the car struck a Volvo on Giles Road just moments later.

The suspects and the two people who were in the Volvo were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were not released.

