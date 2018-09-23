JACKSON, Ga. – Authorities may have solved the mystery surrounding the body found early Friday at the entrance of a Butts County subdivision.

Saturday, the Butts County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Curtis Author Pitts of Cartersville. Sunday, authorities said Steven Alford Jacobs and Emmanuel James Nesbitt, both of Cartersville, were responsible for his death.

Emmanuel Nesbit (L) and Steven Jacobs (R) have been charged with aggravated assault and murder for the death of a man found riddled with bullets.

Investigators found Pitts' body with multiple gunshot wounds at the entrance to the Jackson Glenn Subdivision in the 2700 block of Highway 36 West, just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said they did not believe there was any connection to the subdivision. Now, the believe that Pitts' murder may have been motivated by an "apparent robbery."

According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, Pitts was somehow "acquainted with" the suspects.

The sheriff said Pitts and the two suspects met at a motel in Cartersville, where Pitts apparently asked Jacobs and Nesbitt for a ride to somewhere in Henry County.

At some point, authorities said, the suspects became aware that Pitts was allegedly "involved in drugs and possessed drugs and cash." A short time later, either before or after they got to Butts County, the sheriff said the suspects shot Pitts to death, took his drugs and cash and left him on the side of the road.

Detectives from both Butts and Bartow Counties, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, worked together to piece together the crime, leading to the suspects' arrests on Saturday in Bartow.

Authorities charged Jacobs and Nesbitt both with aggravated assault and murder.

They'll have a first appearance on Monday in Bartow County for drug-related charges. Then, they'll appear before a Butts County judge for the murder and aggravated assault charges either Tuesday or Wednesday.

