Sandy Springs Police identify suspects in Kroger parking lot double shooting

Police have issued warrants for Devonte L. Childs and Cortney D. White

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department has identified two suspects in Tuesday evening's double shooting at a Kroger in Sandy Springs.

Police have issued warrants for 25-year-old Devonte L. Childs and 35-year-old Cortney D. White. Their whereabouts are currently unknown but investigators said they are believed to be armed and "extremely dangerous."

Investigators said 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku, from Atlanta, was killed during the shooting in the parking lot at the Kroger at the Orchard Park Shopping Center. Another person was injured in the shooting. Earlier in the day, investigators said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and the victims were there to meet the "perpetrators."

During the interviews, investigators found that everyone involved knew each other. They said the parties involved met up to allegedly carry out a transaction with marijuana.

"During the drug transaction, shots were fired and both victims were struck; one of them receiving fatal injuries," Sandy Springs Police said in a news release.

Police said White may be driving a 2009 Cadillac DTS with the Georgia tag RYK0197.

Childs is facing two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with intent to murder.

White is facing two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.