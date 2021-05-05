2 arrested out of state after leading Georgia law enforcement on high-speed chase in stolen Rolls-Royce

The Tennessee Highway Patrol had gotten a word that Georgia troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce near the state line.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people accused of leading Georgia law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen Rolls-Royce where were taken into custody in Tennessee after crashing, according to authorities.

This all started, according to Georgia State Patrol, on May 4 just before 6:15 p.m. Troopers were alerted about an armed carjacking suspect traveling north on I-75 in the stolen luxury car. GSP said deputies in two counties - Gordon and Whitfiled - pursued the car before their troopers joined the chase.

"The driver of the fleeing vehicle drove recklessly and continued to flee at a very high rate of speed," GSP said.

Troopers said they lost sight of the car near the Tennessee line and called off their pursuit. But that's when Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said they received word from GSP about the chase.

According to THP, one of their sergeants saw the stolen car speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County. The stolen car then sped past a Porsche 944, causing the driver to crash into the back of the Rolls-Royce.

Two people got out of the Rolls-Royce and attempted to carjack the driver of the Porsche at gunpoint, THP said.

Shortly after that, THP said the sergeant pulled in behind the cars and saw one man with his clothes torn yelling for help.

The driver of the Rolls-Royce, a 20-year-old of Jackson, Tennessee, and a 17-year-old also from Jackson, were taken into custody and taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.