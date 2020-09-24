Suspects named in case involving women who claim they were held against their will, police say

None of the suspects have officially been charged with anything outside of drug related charges.

LILBURN, Ga. — Lilburn Police have identified three suspects in the case involving women who claimed to have been held against their will in a Lilburn home.

A 911 call from more than a week ago came from a 19-year-old woman who said she had escaped a home where she was being held against her will has now led to a larger investigation, according to Lilburn Police Capt. Scott Bennett.

Bennett said that 29-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Perkins, 21-year-old Jose Jaime Moreno, and 44-year-old Eric D Johnson have all been arrested in connection to the alleged crime.

Moreno and Johnson were each charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Perkins has been charged with five counts of methamphetamine.

According to authorities, they are still investigating the relationship between the alleged victims and suspects that appeared to be living inside of the home.

"They all appear to be squatters, and several persons have been living there off and on as best we can tell. Both women were placed with a rescue/safe house women’s group," Bennett explained.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at the home where the woman claimed to have escaped from on Sept. 11. The home is located off Hood Road.

Authorities said they are "still investigating the two victim's alleged claims of sexual assault and false imprisonment."

"The owner of the Hood Rd. property is out of state, and none of the persons found there are on any kind of lease or rental agreement," Bennett wrote in a statement to 11Alive.