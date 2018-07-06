LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett Police detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with a car robbery and identity fraud in Lawrenceville. Police say the women used a stolen credit card for more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges at Kroger and withdrew $9,300 from the cardholder’s Wells Fargo account.

Jennifer Rokowiecki’s purse was stolen out of her car on May 28, 2018 while she was working out at Christian City Church in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to the incident report. Police say the window was smashed and Rokowiecki’s purse was taken, amounting to more than $1,200 of stolen items.

The first suspect was last seen using the victim’s credit card at Kroger on May 29; the second was last seen at an Alpharetta area Wells Fargo withdrawing money from the victim’s account, according to police.

If anyone has information about the identity of these suspects, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-577-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit their website.

