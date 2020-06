2 Buffalo Police officers charged with second degree assault

Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were both virtually arraigned Saturday morning with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two suspended Buffalo Police officers who have received national attention after a video was captured showing them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall Thursday night were formally charged Saturday.

Both pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to return on July 20 for a felony hearing. Both have been released on their own recognizance.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there is police body cam footage of the incident, but he has not seen it yet. He said he has seen two videos of the incident so far.

The district attorney added that he was concerned about announcing the charges Friday night because of the protests in Niagara Square.

If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

A large crowd of police officers and firefighters stood in front of Buffalo City Court during the arraignment as a show of support and stayed until the officers left the courthouse.

A judge ruled that the media could only take still photos of the virtual arraignment.

The Thursday night incident has been viewed millions of times online and resulted in suspensions for both officers by the Buffalo Police Department. The incident occurred after curfew when the ERT was told to remove protesters from the square.

On Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters he does not wish for the officers to be fired but wants an investigation to play out.

Also on Friday, all 57 members of the Buffalo Emergency Response team resigned from the special position after the two officers were suspended without pay.

The man who was pushed to the ground on Thursday night is Martin Gugino. He is recovering at the hospital and is reported to be "alert and oriented" according to his attorney.