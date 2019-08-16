ATLANTA — Georgia's suspended insurance and fire safety commissioner is facing more federal charges in his fraud case.

Back in May, Gov. Kemp issued an executive order suspending Jim Beck, per his own request. The move came after a 38-count indictment listed charges for wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

The latest document from earlier this week shows an additional mail fraud charge and more related to aiding the filing of a false tax returns from 2015 through 2018.

Authorities accuse Beck of using his experience in the insurance industry to create fake companies to defraud insurance companies of at least $2 million.

The May indictment alleged Beck committed crimes between February 2013 and August 2018, while he was general manager of operations for Georgia Underwriting Association (GUA) - an insurance association located in Suwanee that provided high-risk property insurance to homeowners in Georgia.

These allegations relate to activities that were done before he was elected as the insurance commissioner, according to prosecutors. They claim Beck created shell companies to make fake invoices and redirect money given to him through other companies. The shell companies received money for home inspections and water damage mitigation, which they received from insurance companies using the fake invoices.

Beck allegedly used the ill-gotten gains to pay his personal credit card bill, fund his investment and retirement accounts, and for use in his statewide election campaign. He also allegedly used some of the money to buy and improve a rental property and pay his taxes.

He pleaded not guilty in federal court to the initial 38 charges. Although he is suspended, he got to keep his $120,000-a-year salary.

In June, Kemp appointed Doraville Police Chief John King to serve in Beck's place. King is Georgia's first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer.

