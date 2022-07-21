16-year-old boy found shot dead in Suwanee neighborhood

It happened at The Residences apartment complex off McGinnis Ferry Road.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Suwanee Tuesday evening.

Officials with the City of Suwanee Police Department said at around 6:55 p.m., they responded to The Residences apartment complex off McGinnis Ferry Road about a person shot.

When police arrived they found "a body lying in the right side of the parking lot to the right of the leasing office," according to an incident report. An officer checked the boy's vitals and learned he was shot in the chest, SPD said. Police identified the victim as Abel Castellanos.

Near the body, police also found a pack of cigars and two firearms. A witness at the scene told officers that she heard a loud bang and saw the boy fall then called 911, according to a police report. She did not offer details on who may have shot the teen.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen something to contact Det. Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.