Crime

Remains of missing Colorado woman found

Morphew, 49, went missing in May 2020 from her home.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have found the remains of a woman from Chaffee County who went missing in May 2020.

CBI said the remains of Suzanne Morphew, 49, were located during a search on Friday in the area of Moffat in Saguache County. 

The El Paso County coroner confirmed the identity of the remains on Wednesday.

CBI said investigators were searching the Moffat area on an unrelated investigation when the remains were discovered.

No arrests have been made since the remains were found, CBI said. 

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a news release. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”  

Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested in her death but the charges were later dropped.

This story is developing and will be updated.

