SWAT standoff ends at Duluth apartment complex

DULUTH, Ga. — A SWAT standoff has ended after at a Duluth apartment complex Saturday.

According to officials, the suspect was wanted in connection with a triple shooting that occurred Friday night.

He was found inside someone else's apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Landmark Bella Vista Apartments in Duluth, officials said.

He is being transported to the hospital, officials said.

At this time, there is no update on his condition.

Police and SWAT officials taped off an area outside of the apartment complex earlier.