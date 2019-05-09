ATLANTA — A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home with children inside.

Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Marie Avenue in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood. Officers were called to a report of a weapon where a woman told them that a man had pulled a gun on her. She also said the man was inside a home in the area and that there were children there with him.

Atlanta Police requested SWAT officers to the scene when the man initially refused to leave the home. Eventually, however, the man left the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said there were no reports of injury from the confrontation. Police haven't said whether the man was familiar with the woman he allegedly pulled a gun on or the children she claimed were in the home at the time.

