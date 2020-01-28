ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said the SWAT team has been called as officers investigate a shooting where one man was hurt.

According to police, officers were called the 2000 block of Piedmont Road on Monday evening. When they arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Authorities believe the incident started inside an apartment in the 500 block of Main Street when a fight broke out between the victim and another man.

After the victim was injured, the police said he ran to Piedmont Road and called police.

It is presently unclear whether anyone is still inside the apartment where the shooting occurred. APD said investigators requested the SWAT team to respond and clear the apartment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

