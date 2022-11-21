SWAT standoff underway at Clayton County home | What we know

This is all unfolding at a house on Tara Glynn Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police and SWAT are surrounding a house in the city of Hampton in Clayton County.

This is all unfolding at a house on Tara Glynn Drive.

At this time, details are limited. However, we do know that the standoff has been underway since Sunday night.

Ambulance and fire crews, along with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Police, and SWAT are all at the scene.

11Alive is still working to confirm exact details about what led to the standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.