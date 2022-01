The two suspects are being questioned by police and will determine if any theft occurred.

MARIETTA, Ga. — SWAT was called to a home in Marietta early Wednesday morning. Police say a two barricaded suspects were believed to be in the home at the intersection of Birney Street and Allgood Road.

Neighbors say someone was entering a home through a window and refused to get out. The neighbor called police and SWAT was dispatched.