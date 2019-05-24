FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT officer who shot a man after he fired on police on Thursday has been identified as Carlos Ribot, a five-year veteran of the Floyd County Police Department.

Michael Spears, 44, was shot by Ribot as the SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant for him at a house in Rome at 1933 Kingston Highway.

Spears, described by police as a “known gang member,” did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Members of the SWAT team stabilized the man with first aid, police said. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Spears had “barricaded himself in the residence” and began firing when the SWAT team entered the house.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Ribot, 31, is on standard administrative leave pending that investigation.

“An internal review will also be conducted to determine if training or policy violations exists, however this type of internal examination is common with incidents of this nature,” a Floyd County Police Department release said.

