SWAT standoff underway after gunman barricaded inside Butts County home, deputies say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway in a Butts County neighborhood after a gunman barricaded himself inside a home, deputies said.

Jackson Police Department responded to a call of a person screaming Sunday afternoon in a Fox Hollow subdivision, authorities said. When police arrived, one person fired shots at police, but no officers were struck by the gunfire.

The person is currently barricaded inside the home and a SWAT team has taken over the scene, according to Butts County Sheriff's Office.

One officer was injured during the exchange with the barricaded gunman, but deputies confirmed that he was not shot, but speculated the injury might have been from jumping out of a window at the home.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information as it comes in.

