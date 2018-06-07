PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. -- DeKalb police have called a SWAT team to a local motel as they attempt to catch a robbery suspect.

Police have surrounded the Efficiency Motel and Inn at 3675 Flat Shoals Road after they attempted to arrest a suspect. Authorities said the suspect ran to the area and is possibly barricaded in the hotel.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect but said he is accused of robbing a Waffle King restaurant about a week prior. There are at least two of the restaurants in metro Atlanta - one of which is next door to the hotel.

© 2018 WXIA