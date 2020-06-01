ATLANTA — Three children escaped their west Atlanta home on Monday morning, police say, and reported their father assaulted them with a baseball bat.

The man is now barricaded inside the home with a fourth child, policed confirmed. It was believed he might have a handgun, but police now think he has only the bat.

SWAT responded to the situation on Griffin Street in Vine City and the situation is ongoing. According to authorities, the children made it out of the home and called police shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

They had cuts to their head, but were otherwise alert and conscious, police said. They were taken to Grady Hospital.

Police said the man has barricaded both the front and side entrances of his home to prevent officers from entering.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said nearby Hollis Innovation Academy was on a soft lockdown until the incident clears.

This is a developing story.

